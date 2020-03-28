Brian K. Suchla

DODGE, Wis. -- Brian K. Suchla, 52, of Dodge passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home with his wife and son at his side. He bravely fought Glioblastoma, brain cancer, for nine months.

Brian was born Jan. 30, 1968, in Whitehall, to Aloyse Jr. and Carol (Brudahl) Suchla. He was raised in Arcadia and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1986. He married Pamela J. Hjerleid June 18, 1994, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, Ettrick. Brian was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was well known for his famous charcoaled chicken. Brian had a great sense of humor and he was always willing to help anyone in need.

Brian will be dearly missed by his wife, Pamela; son, Tyler (Stephanie) Suchla; and grandsons, Blake and Easton, Eleva; his parents, Aloyse Jr. and Carol Suchla, Dodge; sister, Vicki (Bruce) Maloney, Arcadia; father and mother-in-law, Harlan and Lynda Hjerleid, Galesville; sisters-in-law, Heidi Janzen, Galesville and Melanie (Rick) Wolle, Holmen; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent health crisis in our world, a private family service will take place, with burial at Decorah Prairie Cemetery, Galesville. A celebration of life for Brian will be held at a later date.

Brian's family would like to thank family, friends and the community for all of the support and prayers during this difficult time.

Family is being assisted by Zwickey Funeral Home, Galesville.