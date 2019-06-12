Brian Alan Rathke

Brian Alan Rathke, 37, son, brother, friend, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Yosemite National Park.

He was born May 18, 1982, in La Crosse, to John and Judy (Koltermann) Rathke. He graduated from West Salem High School in 2001 and earned two associate degrees from Western Technical College in Computer Information Systems: Microcomputer Specialist and Network Specialist.

Brian enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid cat fisherman, spending many nights at the confluence of tributaries to the Mississippi, hoping to catch the illusive "50-pound cat." He was an intelligent man with a knack for technology and the hand-eye coordination required to excel at video games and to control the drones he flew, capturing breathtaking pictures and videos. Brian was always up for a good time; a happy-go-lucky, go-with-the-flow type of guy.

Brian will be remembered by his mother, Judy Rathke (Michael Tyler); brother, Erich (Danielle) Rathke; sister, Tina (Cullen) Harbaugh; nephew, Jace Harbaugh; niece, Allie Harbaugh; aunts, Debbie (Tom) Ghelfi and Carol (Rick) Stygar; uncles, Jim Rathke and Frank (Monica) Koltermann; cousins, Ginny (Denny) Wilsey, Dan (Robin) Rathke, Damien (Melissa) Vinson, Tracy Stygar, Trisha Stygar and Tanner Koltermann.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Rathke; uncle, Paul Koltermann; grandparents, Beverly and Frank Koltermann, Virginia "Ginger" and Erich "Ed" Rathke.

A celebration of life is planned from noon to 4 p.m. July 28, at the Onalaska Community Center, 514 Quincy St. Please share your good memories of Brian through messages to his family members on social media or via letter to: W4634 County Rd. O, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Brian's family is thankful to all those in the La Crosse area, who assist individuals with mental health issues. Special thanks to Barbara.