Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Brian Alan Rathke
May 18, 1982 - June 12, 2019
Brian Alan Rathke
Brian Alan Rathke, 37, son, brother, friend, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Yosemite National Park.
He was born May 18, 1982, in La Crosse, to John and Judy (Koltermann) Rathke. He graduated from West Salem High School in 2001 and earned two associate degrees from Western Technical College in Computer Information Systems: Microcomputer Specialist and Network Specialist.
Brian enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid cat fisherman, spending many nights at the confluence of tributaries to the Mississippi, hoping to catch the illusive "50-pound cat." He was an intelligent man with a knack for technology and the hand-eye coordination required to excel at video games and to control the drones he flew, capturing breathtaking pictures and videos. Brian was always up for a good time; a happy-go-lucky, go-with-the-flow type of guy.
Brian will be remembered by his mother, Judy Rathke (Michael Tyler); brother, Erich (Danielle) Rathke; sister, Tina (Cullen) Harbaugh; nephew, Jace Harbaugh; niece, Allie Harbaugh; aunts, Debbie (Tom) Ghelfi and Carol (Rick) Stygar; uncles, Jim Rathke and Frank (Monica) Koltermann; cousins, Ginny (Denny) Wilsey, Dan (Robin) Rathke, Damien (Melissa) Vinson, Tracy Stygar, Trisha Stygar and Tanner Koltermann.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Rathke; uncle, Paul Koltermann; grandparents, Beverly and Frank Koltermann, Virginia "Ginger" and Erich "Ed" Rathke.
A celebration of life is planned from noon to 4 p.m. July 28, at the Onalaska Community Center, 514 Quincy St. Please share your good memories of Brian through messages to his family members on social media or via letter to: W4634 County Rd. O, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Brian's family is thankful to all those in the La Crosse area, who assist individuals with mental health issues. Special thanks to Barbara.
Brian Alan Rathke, 37, son, brother, friend, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Yosemite National Park.
He was born May 18, 1982, in La Crosse, to John and Judy (Koltermann) Rathke. He graduated from West Salem High School in 2001 and earned two associate degrees from Western Technical College in Computer Information Systems: Microcomputer Specialist and Network Specialist.
Brian enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid cat fisherman, spending many nights at the confluence of tributaries to the Mississippi, hoping to catch the illusive "50-pound cat." He was an intelligent man with a knack for technology and the hand-eye coordination required to excel at video games and to control the drones he flew, capturing breathtaking pictures and videos. Brian was always up for a good time; a happy-go-lucky, go-with-the-flow type of guy.
Brian will be remembered by his mother, Judy Rathke (Michael Tyler); brother, Erich (Danielle) Rathke; sister, Tina (Cullen) Harbaugh; nephew, Jace Harbaugh; niece, Allie Harbaugh; aunts, Debbie (Tom) Ghelfi and Carol (Rick) Stygar; uncles, Jim Rathke and Frank (Monica) Koltermann; cousins, Ginny (Denny) Wilsey, Dan (Robin) Rathke, Damien (Melissa) Vinson, Tracy Stygar, Trisha Stygar and Tanner Koltermann.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Rathke; uncle, Paul Koltermann; grandparents, Beverly and Frank Koltermann, Virginia "Ginger" and Erich "Ed" Rathke.
A celebration of life is planned from noon to 4 p.m. July 28, at the Onalaska Community Center, 514 Quincy St. Please share your good memories of Brian through messages to his family members on social media or via letter to: W4634 County Rd. O, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Brian's family is thankful to all those in the La Crosse area, who assist individuals with mental health issues. Special thanks to Barbara.
Published on June 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Brian
in memory of Brian
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.