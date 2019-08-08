Brenda J. Peterson

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Brenda J. Peterson, 71, of La Crescent passed away at her home Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was born July 23, 1948, in La Crosse, to James and Joyce (McNally) Norman and graduated from West Salem High School.

On Aug. 27, 1966, she married Jim Peterson in West Salem. Brenda had worked for WKBT TV for many years as a bookkeeper. She later worked for the Newport Group in La Crosse, until taking early retirement due to health reasons. Brenda enjoyed hosting card parties, going to the casino and traveling.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by a son, Tony (Vicki) Peterson of Yuma, Ariz.; two daughters, Crystal (Shawn) Miller and Carmen (fiancé, Tom Kamrowski) Duresky, both of La Crosse; her mother, Joyce Norman of La Crosse; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patty (Jeff) Henry of Milton, Wis., Michelle Norman of La Crosse and Barb Wermager of Madison, Wis.; two brothers, Jim (Wanda) Norman of Roscoe, Ill., and Richard (Dottie) Norman of West Salem. She was preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Steven and Bill Norman; a sister, Vicki Wickett; and a great-granddaughter, Hope McGuire.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, with Pastor Kent Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Online guestbook is available at .