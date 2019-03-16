Bradley "Woody" Woods

Brad "Woody" Woods, 57, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He died from complications of congestive heart failure.

Brad was born to David and Joan Woods in La Crosse Dec. 1, 1961. He was a Central High School graduate of 1980. Brad worked in the lawn care industry in Madison and later in La Crosse. He enjoyed NASCAR and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed boating and loved the Mississippi River. Brad was a social person and always made conversation with people he met along the way. It was always said that "no matter where you were, Brad knew someone."

Brad is survived by his brother, Brian (Tami) Woods; nephews, Jacob and Maxwell; cousins, David, Paul (Kathi), and Sarah Woods, and Todd and LeAnn Vreeland. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; and grandparents.

No services are planned. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with all arrangements. Donations can be made to the Coulee Council on Addictions in Brad's memory.