Bradley Jon Littlejohn

Bradley Jon Littlejohn, 60, of La Crosse died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1959, in La Cross, to Edward and Mavis (Evenson) Littlejohn Sr. Brad grew up in Houston, Minn., and graduated from Logan High School. He married Kimberly Erdman, his high school sweetheart, Oct. 8, 1983. Brad loved watching his Minnesota Vikings and was a wonderful husband, father, and "Papa."

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kim; a daughter, Jennifer (Darius) Martin; two grandchildren, Darien and Jaslyn; his mother, Mavis; a sister, Marsha Smith; three brothers, Edward (Karen) Littlejohn Jr., Gregory (Sandra) Littlejohn and Eliot Littlejohn; many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Levon Maybee; and a brother-in-law, David (Leanne) Erdman. He was preceded in death by his father; his stepmother, Berdine; father-in-law, Harland Maybee; and his special friends, Harlee and Jasmine.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Martin Yeager will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hokah, Minn. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .

Brad's family would like to thank the Ho Chunk Nation and the nursing staff, Megan, Alacia and Terri.