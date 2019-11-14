Follow story
Brad F. Siegfried
November 14, 2019
Brad F. Siegfried
LA CROSSE/NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Brad F. Siegfried, 57, of La Crosse, formerly of New Brighton, passed away peacefully, with great grace and courage, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Donna; and nephew, Kory. Brad is survived by brothers, Scott (Liana), Todd (Kathy), Ladd (Sharon); and sister, Kitt; niece, Krista (Duane); nephews, Andrew and Anthony; plus grandnieces, Chloe and Molly; and grandnephew, David.
Brad loved his family and his loyal friends, many who shared his passion for travel, music and his love of cats. A gentle giant, Brad had a never-ending supply of compassion and devotion to the family, friends and care-givers, who loved him dearly and cared for him throughout his life. Brad struggled with recent health issues, including cancer and depression, plus the passing of other family members in the last few years, were particularly hard for Brad to overcome. He is now at peace and pain-free.
A private celebration of life will be observed. Cremation services provided by Coulee Region Cremation Group, 608-788-2188.
Published on November 16, 2019
