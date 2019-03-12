Bonnie Jean Tooley

EVANSVILLE, Ind./LA CROSSE -- Bonnie Jean Tooley, 81, of Evansville passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born Nov. 14, 1937, in La Crosse, to the late Eunice (Paisley) and Lester E. Bedessem.

Bonnie lived in Wisconsin until 1955. After graduating from Bangor High School she moved to Evansville. Bonnie retired from Atlas Van Lines as Administrative Assistant after 35 years of service. She was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Atlas Retiree Club, and Germania Mannerchor Ladies Auxiliary. Her main enjoyment was taking care of her beloved dog, Andy and spending time with her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She had a place on the Ohio River and loved the river and its barges.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Pam Rush of Evansville; son, Mike (Tami) Tooley of Granite Bay, Calif.; grandchildren, Chris Cooke, Kimber (Rodney) Wonder of Evansville, Shelbi Tooley, Noah Tooley, and Charlie Tooley of Granite Bay; great-granddaughters, Skylar Grace Wonder and Mali Wonder; nieces and nephews residing in Wisconsin, and faithful companion, Dachshund Andy.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Eunice Besdessem of Bangor, WI; and great granddaughter, Paityn Wonder.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Fairview Cemetery in Bangor, next to her parents.

Jandt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Bangor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vanderburgh Humane Society, 400 Millner Industrial Dr., Evansville, Ind. 47710.

