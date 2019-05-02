Follow story
Bonnie Virginia Sherry
May 02, 2019
Bonnie Virginia Sherry
VIROQUA -- Bonnie Virginia Sherry, 94, of Viroqua died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care.
A visitation for Bonnie will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. To leave online condolences or view the entire obituary go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W) in Viroqua is serving the family, 608-634-2100.
Published on May 4, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
