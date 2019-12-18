Bonnie Florence Pilcher

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Bonnie Florence Pilcher, 82, of La Crescent died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the hospital at Gundersen Health System. She was born in Eldon, Iowa, March 19, 1937, to Clarence and Florence (Hootman) Hemm.

Bonnie is survived by daughter, Kae Creech; son-in-law, Tim Petersen; grandson, Sam (Hanna Compton) Petersen; and brothers, Richard (Linda Durflinger) and David (Donna) Hemm; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Pilcher; grandson, Luke Petersen; brother, Kenneth Hemm; and sister, Carol Pilcher.

Bonnie enjoyed a career in banking until retiring to La Crescent in 1993, where as she described "enjoyed every minute of my life with my grand babies and family." Bonnie was a self-taught artist of fabric and thread. She was a doer, puzzler and problem solver, tackling any task put before her. Her family was showered with the gift of her unconditional love and she left this world with acceptance, humility, grace and humor.

In keeping with Bonnie's wishes, a celebration of life will be held in La Crescent and Eldon, in the spring of 2020.

Bonnie's family is sincerely grateful to the staff of GHS for their compassionate care throughout her life.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent, Minn., 55947, is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .