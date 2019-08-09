Bonita Mae Olson
Bonita Mae Olson

August 09, 2019

Bonita "Bonnie" Mae Olson
GALESVILLE -- Bonita "Bonnie" Mae Olson, 88, of Galesville died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, from First Presbyterian Church, Galesville, with the Rev. Michael Hibbs officiating. Burial will be in Decorah Prairie Cemetery, rural Galesville. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Thursday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel served the family.
Published on August 10, 2019
