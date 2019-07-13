Blakely Marie Kane
Blakely Marie Kane

HOLMEN -- Blakely Marie Kane, 11 months, of Holmen gained her angel wings Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 13, 2019
