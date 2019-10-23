Follow story
Blaine L. Oliver
November 25, 1942 - October 23, 2019
Blaine 'Jiggs' L. Oliver
STODDARD -- Blaine "Jiggs" L. Oliver, 76, of Stoddard passed away Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born Nov. 25, 1942, to Arnold and Eileen (Suiter) Oliver in Viroqua. He was employed for many years at Lawrynk's Grocery and Feed in Stoddard.
On Jan. 18, 1964, he married Judith Umberger and they were later divorced. He is survived by two daughters, Kristina (Randy) Klar of Onalaska and Kimberly (Steven) Thesing of Stoddard; three sisters, Carol (Larry) Oliver, Darlene Redig and Patricia Dennison; and a brother, Daniel "Ole" Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Daniel Kocimski; and brothers-in-law, Robert Redig and Wesley Dennison.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stoddard Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Beron's of Rockland; Bothne House of Coon Valley; Old Times and Norseland Nursing Home of Westby; and especially St. Croix Hospice, for their loving care and service.
Published on October 24, 2019
in memory of Blaine
