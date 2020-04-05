Billy Butler
Billy Butler

April 05, 2020

Billy Butler, 73, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on April 8, 2020
