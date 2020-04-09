Beverly 'Bev' Jane Valentine

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Beverly "Bev" Jane Valentine, 92, left this Earth to meet her one true love who was waiting in Heaven. She passed away peacefully in her own home that she loved, leaving on her own terms. Bev was born June 1, 1927, to Minnie (Swartz) and Glenn Jerome of La Crosse. She was the oldest of six children.

Beverly Jerome was a Class of '45 graduate of Logan High School. One day her girlfriend, Margaret Valentine said, "I have a cousin you have to meet. He's really good looking." They went to the Hollywood theatre, where he worked and there she met Clair (Bill) Walter Valentine. On Sept. 23, 1945, they were officially married and started their lifelong journey together. She used to say to him when he complained "you were the one that rode your bike all the way up to the Northside to chase me." Bev and Clair (Bill) loved to entertain and Bev was a fantastic cook! From fish fry's to Oktoberfest Party's, it always wound up the same way after the invention of the eight-track Singing Machine. Yes...Karaoke on print.

Having so little as a child she loved her home and had the most beautiful flowers and bountiful garden. Her daughter, Barbara, brought her tulip bulbs from Holland. Her son, William, brings many hibiscus plants along with other various flowers throughout the years. She had so many peony's, the standard pink and white, however Barbara found a unique yellow peony plant she gave to Mom. It is exquisite when it blooms but has a short life. No matter the plant, even if it looks bleak, she manages to bring it to life.

They had many close friends over the years. Rose and Louie Gollnick, Jay and Jean DeVault, are just a few. But for Beverly, her closest friend was her sister, Edna Helgerson. Especially in their later years. As the last two Jerome siblings left, they always checked at least weekly on each other. On Beverly's 90th Birthday, her wish was to have a horse drawn carriage ride. So, she took her sister and best friend, Edna, with her on that memorable ride. Beverly had a few jobs in her life. In her younger years she was a clerk at Sears Roebuck. But her primary job was as a homemaker. And she was the best sister, wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, anyone could wish for.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Minnie Swartz; sisters, Betty Sackmaster, Elenore Inge; and a brother, Glenn Jerome Jr.; her loving husband of 71 years marriage, Clair W. Valentine; a daughter, Barbara Finanger; and a son. Michael Valentine.

Beverly is survived by her sons, William (Rosemary) of West Salem/Key West, Fla., and Terry (Becky) La Crosse; son-in-law, Steven Finanger, Reads Landing, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Amy Valentine of La Crosse; 13 grandchildren, Scott (Cheryl) Finanger Sioux Falls, S.D., Tracy Finanger Richmond, Texas, Nick Valentine Minneapolis, Michael (Lisa) Valentine Flagstaff, Ariz., Jaime (Lexie) Valentine, Scottsdale, Ariz., Krissa Valentine (Kevin) Harnish, Jasmine (Eric) Valentine, Kelly (Robert) Meyer, Courtney Valentine, Alexander (Faith) Valentine, Ajay Valentine, Kirk Valentine and Alia Valentine, all of La Crosse; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred which will be donated in Beverly's name to a charity that best reflects Beverly's spirit. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date, to be determined. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .