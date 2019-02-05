Beverly (Thompson) Solberg

ETTRICK -- Beverly Solberg passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, eight days before her 93rd birthday.

We are sharing the story of her life in her own words:

I was the firstborn child of Mildred O. (Linderud) and Arthur O. Thompson, French Creek, rural Ettrick. I was born in the Whitehall hospital. My sister (Genevieve) LaMae Mikelson was my only sibling, and the two of us had a very close relationship throughout life. I lived on a farm and attended Wayside School for eight years before graduating from Galesville High School, the class of 1944. The first year the school bus came on Linrude Road was the year I started high school. I loved everything about my school years, and decided to pursue a degree as an elementary education teacher. Some of my favorite things as I was growing up were butterscotch pie on my birthday, Bible Camp at Chetek, and shopping trips to Winona.

I graduated from La Crosse Teachers College, as it was known at that time. After graduating, I taught fifth grade in Galesville. I married Francis R. Solberg in 1948. We spent the first years of our marriage in Ettrick and Whitehall. After my dad had a massive heart attack and could not continue farming, we returned to the farm where I had grown up and purchased the farm where I live now. Francis and I continued a dairy farm operation until retirement. I did some substitute teaching and tutoring.

We especially enjoyed the time when our children Pauline, Ralph, and Ryan were growing up. My most important job was being a good wife and mother and instilling values in my children. I have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

I have been active at French Creek Lutheran Church, serving as president of the women's group three times, teaching Vacation Bible School, was Superintendent of the Sunday School, and served on the Endowment Foundation. I have special memories of the long train trip to Portland, Ore., as a church delegate. Francis and I enjoyed many years as general leaders of the Frenchville Cloverleaves 4-H Club.

I was a charter member of the Sons of Norway in the Blair area and enjoyed planning the programs and meeting new and old friends throughout the years. Francis and I enjoyed riding on the floats.

In retirement we enjoyed traveling by car and by bus. Francis loved to drive and was not concerned about traffic in the cities. I especially enjoyed trips to Washington, D.C., the Smoky Mountains, New York and New England in the fall, and our special trip to Scandinavia.

Francis and I had a wonderful life together. We were married over 65 years.



Beverly and Francis were admired for their special loving partnership and were known to show a genuine interest in young parents and their children. Beverly was strong in her faith, friendly, caring, patient, kind, and gifted in leadership, with a strong work ethic.

Remembering her with love include Pauline (Ron) Haug, Sparta, Ralph (Renee) Solberg, Kasson, Minn.; Ryan (Susan) Solberg, Arlington Heights, Ill.; grandchildren, Kari (Brian) Eickhoff; and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Emmett, Leah (Corey) Christofel, Erik (Shelby) Solberg, Matthew and Alexander Solberg; niece, Dawn (Jeff) Stroh; and children, Emily and Daniel and Solberg; nieces and nephews, Ron, Colette, Roxanne, Wanda, Steve, Jerry, Dan, Mary, Pat, Gordon, Gene (deceased), Eric, Leon, Joan, Terry, Scott, Peggy; and cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francisin 2013, her dear sister, LaMae (Waldo) Mikelson; cousin, Marjorie (Allen) Redsten; and Francis' siblings, Arnold (Alvera) Solberg, Lillie (Hiram) Haugen, Vivian (George) Shay, Geneva (Paul) Barnes, and Leona (Casper) Erickson; and dear ones.

The family thanks many loving caregivers, staff at Gundersen Health System, Marinuka Manor employees, Pastor Anna, relatives, friends, and neighbors for their kindnesses.

Memorials may be designated to French Creek Endowment Foundation or Gundersen Medical Foundation.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at French Creek Lutheran Church, N23007 County Road T, Ettrick. The Rev. Anna Sorenson will officiate, with burial in French Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hour before the time of service. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.