Beverly Solberg
February 05, 2019
Beverly (Thompson) Solberg
ETTRICK -- Beverly Solberg, 92, Ettrick passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at French Creek Lutheran Church, N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A full obituary will be provided by the Dickinson Family Funeral Home.
Published on February 5, 2019
