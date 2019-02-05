Beverly Solberg
Beverly Solberg

February 05, 2019

ETTRICK -- Beverly Solberg, 92, Ettrick passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at French Creek Lutheran Church, N23007 County Road T, Ettrick, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A full obituary will be provided by the Dickinson Family Funeral Home.
Published on February 5, 2019
