Beverly Jane Riley

Beverly Jane Riley, 95, went to Heaven Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

She was born in the town of Burns, La Crosse County, Wis., May 25, 1924, to Edwin and Malinda (Pfaff) Kirchner. She was baptized in infancy and later confirmed in her Christian faith. At the age of one, she moved with her family to Sparta. She graduated from St. John's Lutheran Elementary School and Sparta High School.

On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage with Leslie L. Riley, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sparta, and their union was blessed with a son, Jon and daughter, Jane. She again joins her husband who preceded her in death Aug. 1, 1980.

Bev worked at several businesses in the Sparta community, in the years before becoming a stay-at-home mom and again after her husband's death. She was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church and an active member of the Ladies Aid. In addition, she enjoyed volunteer work at Sparta's museum and nursing home. In her retirement, she has resided in the Eagle Crest Senior Living Community in Onalaska. Her favorite pastimes were attending her great-grandkid's school events, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, golfing, playing cards with her many friends and baking cookies, cakes and other goodies.

She was very devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her, which was always foremost in the way she lived her life.

We will miss you Mom.

She leaves behind her son, Jon (Shari) of Onalaska; her daughter, Jane (Jon) Feist of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Riley, Joshua (Sarah) Riley and Justin (Shannon) Riley; 11 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Benjamin, Triston, Nathan, Drew, Jackson, Tyson, Brielle, Zachary and twins soon arriving, Riley; three stepgrandchildren, Kristen (Larry) Geronsin, Carolyn Feist, Daniel (Erika) Feist; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Sydne Blahnik and Preston Geronsin and Oscar Feist. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Rudkin and her family; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Riley and her family; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with Pastor David Leistekow officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A private family burial will follow at the St. John's Lutheran Church cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Luther High School in Onalaska.

Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .

"And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent." John 17:3