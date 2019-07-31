Beverly M. (Tuma) Potaracke

Beverly M. (Tuma) Potaracke, 79, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa, under the care of Hospice, after a courageous struggle with her illness. Bev was born July 9, 1940, to Al and Dorothy (Eggers) Tuma. She was a 1958 graduate of Logan High School. Bev married Kenneth Potaracke, Aug. 9, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Bev worked at the Bodega; La Crosse Garment Company; Tosa Club; and the Cathedral School Lunch Program as the head cook, for 30 years before retiring.

Bev loved to make greeting cards, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She used her knowledge and joy of these to teach others. She enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. Bev made friends wherever she found herself. A special thank you to the ladies at Windsor Apartments, where she considered them not only friends but extended family. Although Bev was not a resident at Thornton Manor for long, she made those connections there too.

Bev is survived by in-laws, Carl (Carole) Potaracke of Ankeny, Iowa; Pat Frommelt of La Crosse; George Potaracke of Waunakee, Wis.; Paulette (Les) Brown of Holmen; Barb (Bill) Rudy of La Crosse; 24 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jerry and Kevin Ferrier of La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Dorothy Tuma; husband, Kenny Potaracke; sister, Shirley (Joe) Bintz; brothers, Richard Tuma and Ron (Joy) Tuma; in-laws, Jeanette (Al) Aafedt, Robert (Bea) Potaracke, Gerri Moore, Richard Potaracke and Ron Frommelt.

A special thank you is extended to Dr. Gill, Dr. Heather, Dr. Bryant, Dr. Cunningham and nurse, Karen, for their care over the years. Her family is very grateful for the care and support provided over the past few years by her sister-in-law, Paulette Brown, and by her niece, Terri Weichel.

In lieu of flowers, Bev requested the family send memorial funds to the Cathedral School Hot Lunch Program; Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman for Masses; and Mayo Clinic Health System Cancer Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. The Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Entombment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, where a rosary will follow at 5 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at the church.