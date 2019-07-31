Beverly M. Potaracke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Beverly M. Potaracke

July 31, 2019

Beverly M. Potaracke Beverly M. Potaracke
Beverly M. Potaracke, 79, of La Crosse died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. A complete obituary will be announced.
Published on August 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Beverly
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 01, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.