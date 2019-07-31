Follow story
Beverly M. Potaracke
July 31, 2019
Beverly M. Potaracke
Beverly M. Potaracke, 79, of La Crosse died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. A complete obituary will be announced.
Published on August 1, 2019
