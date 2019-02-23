Beverly I. Markegard
Beverly I. Markegard

February 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Beverly I. Markegard, 88, of Houston died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Heritage Court in Houston.
There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 26, 2019
