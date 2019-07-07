Beverly A. Mahlum

HOLMEN -- Beverly A. Mahlum, 81, of Holmen passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Sept. 3, 1937, in La Crosse County to William and Gertrude (Schmidt) Belling. She was raised on a farm on Sand Lake Road. Her greatest joy as a young girl was walking in Beverly Hills and picking wild flowers.

She graduated from Holmen High School in 1954. She was inspired by her parents to go into teaching. She completed her two-year certificate in 1956 and then later went on to receive her B.S. Degree and her Master's in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Beverly taught in various schools including Amsterdam Prairie, Fauver Hill, Long Coulee, Oak Grove, and her longest tenure was in the School District of Holmen before retiring in 1997.

Beverly was married to her high school sweetheart, Art Mahlum Nov. 24, 1956. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2016. She was baptized, confirmed and married in St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Onalaska. She remained a faithful member there until her death and enjoyed fellowship, Sunday School, Circle and volunteering at the Good Steward resale shop.

Beverly is survived by her four loving children, Roxanne Becker of Madison, Wis., Renee (Norm Clark) Mahlum, Rhonda (Jeffrey) Hesselberg, and Rob (Sonya) Mahlum all of Holmen; nine grandchildren, Matt Gullickson, Travis Gullickson, Claire Becker, Brian (Jenny Sutcliffe) Becker, Christy Becker, Taylor Hesselberg, Haley Hesselberg, MarcusMahlum and Brett Mahlum; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Gullickson, Celia and Elaina Gullickson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; an infant daughter; parents; grandparents; son-in-law, Todd Becker; brother, Robert Belling; sister-in-law, Jeanette Belling; sister-in-law, AldaJordson; brother-in-law, Walter Mahlum; and half brother-in-law, Clinton Baker.

Bev was passionate about her career as a teacher and like any teacher, she enjoyed her work most days. She was a member of WREA and LAREA and the Sons of Norway. She belonged to Grandview Garden Club in Holmen, serving as president and secretary for many years. She loved to travel with family and close friends; heading to "the land" with Art and family, going on baseball trips and spending Sundays on the river. Attending school events to watch kids and grandkids brought much happiness and pride. She had a lively social life including lunch with high school friends, Wednesday outings with a card group, yearly trips to Hayward and weekends in Hatfield with her close friends. One of her greatest passions was her love for flowers. She had a green thumb and enjoyed tending her gardens, making arrangements and giving her flowers to those she loved. With Bev, family came first; she nurtured all with patience, dignity and grace. She was our rock!

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. William Bader will officiate and burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Onalaska or Gundersen Hospice. The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice and the pastors of St. Paul's.