Beverly J. Mach
August 05, 2019
Beverly J. Mach
Beverly J. Mach, 84, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Eagle Crest South Senior Living.
She is survived by her three children, Kristy Mach (Rich Krawetz) of St. Paul, Steve (Anne) Mach and Terry (Elizabeth) Mach, both of La Crosse; her partner, Mike Schmidt of La Crosse; five grandchildren, Allan, Raymond, Kenneth, Milo and Margarete; two sisters, Judy (Herb) Meserve of New York and Carol (Delmar) Guthmiller of South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; her parents; and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Karen Bankes will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
