Beverly I. M. Swanson

Beverly I. M. Swanson, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Dear sister of Beulah Clements; beloved aunt of Cathleen (David Preminger), Jane, J. Robert (Barbara), James, and Christine (William Drago) Clements; great-aunt of 11; and great-great-aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Beverly was born Jan. 8, 1930, to Clarence and Cora (Monson) Swanson, Cashton. She graduated from La Crosse State College in 1952 and received her masters degree in education at UW-Milwaukee. Bev taught third grade throughout her career in Manitowoc, Beloit, and for more than 30 years in Fox Point, Wis., where she was a masterful and compassionate colleague and instructor.

The great passion of Bev's life was her nieces and nephews. Each wedding, graduation and baptism and all holidays, brought her from Milwaukee to Cashton, to celebrate the occasion. The love and care she poured on her family was immense and unceasing and she will be sorely missed.

Bev also loved the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Symphony and the Repertory Theater, where she and her friends had season tickets. She loved taking her family to performances and sharing Milwaukee's culture and cuisines. She traveled widely and at age 65, took a white-water rafting trip down the Colorado River. An unending source of family history, she filled her nieces and nephews with volumes of Monson-Swanson lore and tales of strong Norwegian women and their pioneer ancestors.

Family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 539 South St., Cashton, Wis., 54619. A service honoring Beverly's life will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Immanuel (Moen) Cemetery.

Memorials in Beverly's name may be made to Kingo Lutheran Church, 1225 E. Olive St., Shorewood, Wis., 53211; the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wis., 53202; or to the charity of donor's choice.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee is assisting the family, 414-962-8383, .