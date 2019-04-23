Beverly Christine Koltermann

BARRE MILLS -- Beverly Christine Koltermann, 85, of Barre Mills went to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 27, 1934, to Ray Durward and Theodora Hedwig (Bernd) Smith.

Beloved wife of Frank Koltermann; loving mother of Debra (Tom) Ghelfi, Carol (Rick) Stygar, Judy Rathke and Frank (Monica) Koltermann; cherished grandma of Erich (Danielle) Rathke, Brian Rathke, Tina (Cullen) Harbaugh, Damien (Melissa) Vinson, Tracy and Trisha Stygar and Tanner Koltermann; great-grandma of Jace, Allie, Athena and Oliver. Survived by Gladys (Delmar) Pettis, Jean Davis, Gloria (Bob) Nuttleman, Diane Martine, Vera Smith, Ron Rice, Roland (Lorna), Gary (Joan), Roy (Clarice), Art (Pat), David, Willy John, Pat Koltermann, Loraine Mael and Lois (Sherman) Olson. Many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Willy and Laura Koltermann; husband, Frank; son, Paul; son-in-law, John Rathke; Phyllis and Edward Powell, Donald and Millie Smith, Mary Rice, Ray (Corky) Smith, Neil Martine, Darlene and Andy Campbell, Willard Koltermann, Emil Koltermann, Carmen Kolterman and George Mael.

Beverly has been a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. She worked in several area restaurant, Fireside, Maple Grove, Ridgeview Inn and Schmidty's.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

The family would like a special thank you to Pastor Schulz and the Gundersen Hospice nurses, especially Sandra.

"You've touched many hearts and you will be forever missed. We love you."