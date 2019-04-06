Follow story
Beverly M. Johnson
April 06, 2019
Beverly M. Johnson
CASHTON -- Beverly M. Johnson, 87, of Cashton passed away unexpectedly at her home, Saturday, April 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Melvina Cemetery, Melvina, Wis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton and from 9:30 am. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Information and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 9, 2019
