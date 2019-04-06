Beverly M. Johnson
Beverly M. Johnson

April 06, 2019

CASHTON -- Beverly M. Johnson, 87, of Cashton passed away unexpectedly at her home, Saturday, April 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Melvina Cemetery, Melvina, Wis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton and from 9:30 am. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Information and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
