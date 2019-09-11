Follow story
Beverly Hockenbery
September 09, 1926 - September 11, 2019
Beverly Jane Hockenbery
ONALASKA -- Beverly Jane Hockenbery, 93, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born Sept. 9, 1926, in La Crosse, to Donald and Martha (Lund) Tucker. She grew up in La Crosse with her three younger siblings during the Depression era. Her beautiful smile enchanted Gordon C. Hockenbery and they were married in Decorah, Iowa, Nov. 2, 1946. Together they raised their children, Karen and Charles ("Chuck, Butch") in Onalaska.
Beverly worked at the La Crosse Garment factory for many years, but her finest work was the caring and loving attention she gave to her family.
She enjoyed attending the Bible Baptist Church on Ferry Street, playing her prized baby grand piano, sewing, embroidering, shopping, and weekend trips to the cabin near Phillips, Wis. She was a proud Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Gordon; her son, Charles (Anna) Hockenbery; grandchildren, Tanya Eggen (Charlie), Jodi (Sheldon) Everson, Brandee Diercks (Steve), Dana (Billy) Mazurie, Rebecca (Ryan) Malay, Jillian Hockenbery (Brandon), and Adam (Jaqui) Hockenbery; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. Bev will be missed by her special friend, Ann. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald and Martha Tucker; stepmom, Leone Tucker; daughter, Karen; grandson, Adam Charles Hockenbery; and son-in-law, Terry Eggen; sister, LaVonne Thompson; brother, Vernon Tucker; stepbrother, Al, and his wife, her best friend, Jean Lee; in addition to her numerous in-laws.
Beverly's funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 16, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (401 Main St., Onalaska) with a time for visitation prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Onalaska Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A special thank you for the kindness of her neighbors and friends. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and for more information.
Published on September 12, 2019
