Beverly Ruth Gittens
March 12, 2020
GALESVILLE -- Beverly Ruth Gittens, 78, of Galesville passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mulders Health Care Facility, West Salem. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 26, 2020
