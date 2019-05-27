Beverly DeLao
Beverly DeLao

July 01, 1926 - May 27, 2019

Beverly "Betty" M. DeLao, 92, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 1, 1926.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Black River Beach Shelter, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. The full obituary will be available at the celebration of life.
Published on June 8, 2019
