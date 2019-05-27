Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Beverly DeLao
July 01, 1926 - May 27, 2019
Beverly "Betty" M. DeLao
Beverly "Betty" M. DeLao, 92, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 1, 1926.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Black River Beach Shelter, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. The full obituary will be available at the celebration of life.
Beverly "Betty" M. DeLao, 92, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 1, 1926.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Black River Beach Shelter, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. The full obituary will be available at the celebration of life.
Published on June 8, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Beverly
in memory of Beverly
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 08, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.