Beverly J. Burritt
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Beverly J. Burritt

May 15, 2019

Beverly J. Burritt Beverly J. Burritt
Beverly J. Burritt, 93, of La Crosse died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Mayo Health System, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Chapel at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Road, La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Berger will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on May 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Beverly
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 16, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.