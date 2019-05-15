Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Beverly J. Burritt
May 15, 2019
Beverly J. Burritt
Beverly J. Burritt, 93, of La Crosse died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Mayo Health System, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Chapel at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Road, La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Berger will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Beverly J. Burritt, 93, of La Crosse died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Mayo Health System, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Chapel at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Road, La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Berger will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on May 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Beverly
in memory of Beverly
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.