Beverly J. Burritt, 93, of La Crosse died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Mayo Health

System, La Crosse. She was born in Coon Valley Aug. 5, 1925, to George and

Ida (Werner) Roesler.

She grew up on a farm in Coon Valley and attended a one room school house there until eighth grade. Beverly graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. Beverly enrolled in St. Francis School of Nursing and was a member of the second graduating class. After graduation she worked at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse. She married Donald J. Burritt on December 30, 1946, at St. Joseph's Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. Donald was a member of the Army Air Corps, as a result Donald and

Beverly traveled and made their home in a variety of states, including Alaska. Donald shared his love for flying with Beverly. He taught her to fly and she earned her pilot's license shortly after they got married. When Donald retired in 1968, they moved back to La Crosse and reestablished their home here. In addition to her family, Beverly had two passions, reading and her faith. As they were stationed around the U.S., her first task was always to locate the Catholic Church and the public library. Beverly was a devote Catholic and regularly attended Mass wherever she lived. When returning to La Crosse, she became a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Altar Society. In the summer, Beverly spent many hours in her flower and vegetable gardens. Beverly supported her children and enjoyed attending their school events.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel of Eureka, Calif., and David (Vicki) of Onalaska; her daughter, Margaret (Burritt-Valley) Daniel Valley of La Crosse; as well as her grandchildren, Jedediah Burritt,

Elizabeth and Kristine Burritt, Matthew, Benjamin (Stephanie) and Emily Valley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald March 15, 2011; her parents; and

only sister, Viola Loesch.

A funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Chapel at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, 2501 Shelby Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Berger will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse, Wis. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass in the Chapel on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center as well as the nineth floor staff at Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare for the care and kindness they gave Beverly.

The Blaschke & Schneider funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.

