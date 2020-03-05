Betty Lou (Rhodes) Woodruff

Betty Lou (Rhodes) Woodruff, 92, of La Crosse finished the last chapter of her life and died Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born August 18, 1927, in Rock Island, Ill. Betty graduated from Logan High School and married Robert L. Woodruff June 17, 1946. They were married for 55 years and raised four children.

Betty lived a long life filled with happiness and adventures. Her hobbies included bowling, reading, doing crossword and jig saw puzzles, playing cards, traveling and spending time with friends and family. She was a very active and dedicated volunteer. She served on the La Crosse City Council, Park Board, Zoning Board and County Housing Authority. She was also a member and past president of the Nokomis Grandmother's Club and 2009, Grandmother of the Year. Betty also was a board member and past president of Gifted Hands, a board member of Citizen's Advocacy, an election poll worker, a lifetime member and board member of the Logan High School Alumni Association, a member of the North Side Business Association and a volunteer and board member for Causeway Caregivers. She also volunteered for many other annual events, including Rotary Lights, Riverfest, Irish Fest and Jazz on the Green. She was a member of North Presbyterian Church.

Betty loved bowling and was a La Crosse area bowler for over 60 years. She served as president of the La Crosse Women's Bowling Association for 20 years and was unanimously elected as a life-time member of the La Crosse USBC WBA. In 2019, Betty was inducted into the La Crosse River Valley USBC Hall of Fame.

One of Betty's proudest accomplishments was being the founder and "Master Planner" for Lights Over North La Crosse. Her extraordinary efforts have resulted in this festive display being an annual November celebration, that we all know and will love for many generations to come.

Her love for and dedicated service to, the city of La Crosse, have been an example of service and commitment to all of us. In 2016, the Mayor of La Crosse proclaimed November 26, as "Betty Woodruff Day." The proclamation recognized that "Betty's dedication to North La Crosse has been an example of lasting passion and persistence advocating for the North La Crosse community."

Betty felt very blessed to have such a loving, supportive family, many fabulous friends and wonderful neighbors.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor, positive attitude, enthusiasm, dedication and adventuresome spirit. She will also be remembered as the life of the party, the volunteer who gave so much of her time and of herself, the friend you could count on and a strong pillar in the La Crosse community.

Survivors include, her four children, Sandy (Richard) Keawe of Pearl City, Hawaii, Rob (Ellen Hart) of Denver, Colo., Thom (Elyse) Woodruff of Tumwater, Wash., and Tami (Mike Arentz) of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Stephanie Jungbluth of Los Angeles, Derek (Kim) Woodruff of Honolulu, Hawaii, Brett Woodruff (Alison Ina) of Nashville, Tenn., Cort (Nicole) Woodruff of Tampa, Fla.; one great-grandson, Logan Woodruff of Honolulu, and one additional great-grandson, of Tampa, (who will hopefully be born on Betty's birthday); nine step-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Maxine Kasper of Irvine, Calif., and Theresa Woodruff of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2001; her parents, Oscar and Rose Rhodes; and her loving four-legged companion, Missy Sue.

A memorial service will be held March 15, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and a short ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m.

Betty was the life of the party at her 90th birthday party at Boot Hill, with over 200 of her family and friends in attendance. At her request, following the memorial service, a celebration of life will be hosted by her children, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Boot Hill. Please join us and share your favorite Betty stories and memories and help celebrate her life.

At Betty's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Coulee Region Humane Society or the Causeway Caregivers.

