SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Betty J. Warren, 93, of Sioux City passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Brookstone Meadows in Omaha, Neb.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, followed by burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, with family present at 6 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Betty was born March 31, 1926, in La Crosse, to Nicholas and Alice (Iverson) Schaefer. She attended La Crosse Public schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1944. Betty was then employed by Trane Company, as secretary to the vice president and then in the personnel department.

Betty married Howard Warren April 27, 1946. Howard worked for the National Weather Service in La Crosse and was transferred to Sioux City, in 1964. Betty was an active volunteer throughout her life and had been a member of the St. Mark Rachel Circle since 1965. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, the Round Table Study Club, the Lioness Club, the Red Hat Club, St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary and she was a volunteer at Sunrise Manor.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Alice Schaefer; Howard, her husband of 61 years; and her eldest son, Gary Warren.

Survivors include her sister, Gloria Medow of Kenosha, Wis.; sons, John Warren (Mary) of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Rich Warren (Susan) of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Barb Warren (Gary) of Sioux City; grandchildren, Bryan Warren (Hope) and their children, Seton, Howie, Layla and Meta, all of Sioux City, Kristi Berger (Todd) and their children, Warren and Theresa, of Omaha, Craig Upton (Jennifer) and children, Tyler and Ashlynn, all of Albuquerque, N.M., Steve Upton (Sarah) of Raytown, Mo., Liz Gartner (Kyle) of Omaha, Katie Warren of Denver, Colo.; and her lifelong friend, Molly Ebner, of La Crosse.