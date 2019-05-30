Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Betty Jane Serres
May 30, 2019
Betty Jane Serres
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Betty Jane Serres, 91, of Brownsville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Zion Evangelical Church, Brownsville. Burial will follow in the Brownsville Veteran's Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice team for their support and visits. Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and sassy remarks right up to the end.
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Betty Jane Serres, 91, of Brownsville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Zion Evangelical Church, Brownsville. Burial will follow in the Brownsville Veteran's Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice team for their support and visits. Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and sassy remarks right up to the end.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Betty
in memory of Betty
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.