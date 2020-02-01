Betty M. Schmitz
February 01, 2020

WEST SALEM -- Betty M. Schmitz, 82, of West Salem passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Tomah Nursing and Rehab, Tomah. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Joel Good will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 4, 2020
