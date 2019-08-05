Betty McCauley

SPARTA -- Betty McCauley, 96, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home in Sparta. Betty was the youngest of three children born to Liz and Harold Peterson, formerly of Kasson, Minn. The family moved to Little Falls in 1932, when she was 10 years old.

She married James McCauley when she was 24 years old and was a loving stepmother to his son, Dennis, from a previous marriage. Jim and Betty lived in La Crescent, Minn., during the 1950s and 60s and they moved back to Little Falls, after her mother passed away. She remained on the family farm until moving to Parkview Apartments in 2002. The last few years of her life, she was in declining health and lived at Rolling Hills.

Betty worked for Judge Rice for 17 years, was bailiff at The Monroe County Court House for 10 years and was the first woman to be town chairman of Little Falls, for six years. She had been a past president of Eagle Auxiliary and a member for 50 years. Betty enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including softball, water skiing, tennis and golf. She was very social and loved entertaining friends and family at her home in Little Falls.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James McCauley; her brother, Donovan Peterson; sister, Catherine Miller; stepson, Dennis McCauley; and great-nephew, David Lemelin.

She is survived by her her nieces, Nancy VanDalsem, Mary Lemelin, Sally Simpson and Carla Peterson; and nephew, Ronald Peterson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson. Also surviving her are her stepgrandchildren, James McCauley and Laura McCauley. She has many other extended family members who will remember her fondly.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at The Trinity Lutheran Church. Luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Cataract Cemetery.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.