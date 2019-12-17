Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Betty J. Manke
December 17, 2019
Betty J. Manke
BARRE MILLS -- Betty Jane Manke, 75, of Barre Mills passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. A private family burial will be held on Betty's birthday, May 15, 2020, in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church.. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family at their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
BARRE MILLS -- Betty Jane Manke, 75, of Barre Mills passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. A private family burial will be held on Betty's birthday, May 15, 2020, in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church.. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family at their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Betty
in memory of Betty
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.