Betty J. Manke
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Betty J. Manke

December 17, 2019

Betty J. Manke Betty J. Manke
BARRE MILLS -- Betty Jane Manke, 75, of Barre Mills passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. A private family burial will be held on Betty's birthday, May 15, 2020, in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, at the church.. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family at their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 21, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Betty J. Manke, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Betty
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 21, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.