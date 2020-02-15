Betty Jean Lovejoy
February 15, 2020

ONALASKA -- Betty Jean Lovejoy, 82, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Pastor Park Hunter will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until time of services Saturday. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 17, 2020
