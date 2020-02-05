Betty (Warner) Gilbertson

Betty (Warner) Gilbertson, died Wednesday, Feb. 5,2020, at the Mulders Health Care Facility, West Salem. Betty was born May 16, 1929, in Cornell, Wis., to Ralph and Anna Mae Warner.

After high school Betty Moved to La Crosse and worked as a telephone operator at La Crosse Telephone Company. It was there that she met her future husband, Malcolm "Gil" Gilbertson. They were married April 3, 1948, in Cornell. Betty and Gil were blessed with four children, Janet (Frank) Abnet, Sandra Gilbertson, Alan (Vicki) Gilbertson, Bonnie (John) Sweeney; and grandchildren, Frank (Jessica) Abnet, Levi (Bethany) Gilbertson, Jacqueline (Joseph) Ruppel, Dominick (Olivia) Sweeney, Simon Sweeney and Gabriel Sweeney; and great-grandchildren.

Betty and Gil moved to Onalaska in 1954. They found a church (First Lutheran) and a small city to raise their children. While living on Horman Blvd., many fond memories were made with "the neighborhood." Betty and Gil enjoyed camping, bowling, neighborhood gatherings and being active members of their church and community. Upon their retirement, Betty and Gil spent 10 years wintering in Florida. While there they enjoyed meeting folks, camping, fishing on Lake Yele (Gil caught the fish and Betty fried them), bingo, shuffleboard, the flea markets and enjoying the warmer weather. When they were no longer able to travel to Florida, due to health reasons, they settled at Salem Terrance in West Salem. In 2012, due to failing health, Gil was admitted to Mulders. Betty faithfully walked to visit him every day, always saying goodbye with a kiss. After Gil's passing Betty continued to enjoy Salem Terrace. In September 2014, she was admitted to Mulders with a broken hip and the onset of Alzheimer's. Betty loved participating in nursing home activities and visits from Alan, Bonnie and their families. In May 2019, a great-granddaughter was welcomed into the family and named Betty Gilbertson in her honor by her grandson, Levi and his wife, Bethany.

Betty worked as a child care provider, housekeeper and she and Gil owned a motel in Onalaska.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husband; and her daughter, Sandra.

To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors and display of respect one can have for a parent.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mulders for lovingly caring for our mom.

Honor thy father and thy mother - Exodus 20:12

A private family service was held at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem.