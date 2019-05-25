Follow story
Betty A. Erickson
May 25, 2019
Betty A. Erickson
WESTBY -- Betty A. Erickson, 82, of Westby died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, May 29, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.
Published on May 28, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
