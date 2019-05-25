Betty A. Erickson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Betty A. Erickson

May 25, 2019

Betty A. Erickson Betty A. Erickson
WESTBY -- Betty A. Erickson, 82, of Westby died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, May 29, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.
Published on May 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Betty
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 28, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.