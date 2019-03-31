Betty A. Blackman

Betty A. Blackman, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

Betty was born in Milwaukee, April 19, 1925, to Wesley and Edna (Schroeder) Walker. They lived in White Fish Bay, Wis., until Betty was 13 and her father was transferred to Stevens Point, Wis., while working for the telephone company. Betty finished her education there, notably being the first girl to play on the tennis team. She didn't get to play any official matches, but she started breaking down the barriers.

It was in Stevens Point, that Betty became reacquainted with an older high school classmate and handsome Navy veteran, Ed Blackman. Ed and Betty were married July 26, 1947, when Ed was attending college in Stevens Point. They soon moved to Madison, Wis., where Ed finished his degree in pharmacy, while Betty made a home for them in Badger Village and soon their first child was born.

After their years in Madison, Betty and Ed moved first to Westby and then Thorp, Wis., eventually settling in La Crosse, where they raised their five children and stayed for the next 65 years.

Betty was a wonderful mother and role model. She was a stay-at-home Mom, but rarely stayed at home. She volunteered at her children's schools, clubs and at church. As her children grew, she became more active with her own interests, particularly at the golf course, as Betty decided to learn to golf since her husband played. This hobby allowed them to spend time together on the weekends and they enjoyed that time very much, playing into their 80s.

Betty is survived by her children, Phil (Kathi) Blackman, Patricia (David) Carpenter, Peggy (Bob) Anderson, Judy Meinking and Sue Hauser. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Scott Blackman, Stephanie and Steven Blackman, Ryan (Tracy) Anderson and Kevin Anderson, Luke Hembd (Ashley Halverson), Harry (Kari) Meinking and Tessa (Davis Littlejohn) Meinking, Mike (Caitlyn) Hauser and Tony (Rachel) Hauser; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Lillian and Daisy Meinking and Marley and Aubree Littlejohn.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; sisters, Mary Somers and Nancy Neuman; sister-in-law, Darlene Monson; and son-in-law, Rich Hauser.

While Betty loved a good party, she preferred not to be the center of attention, so requested a private family service which will be held at a later date.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at Hearten House II and the staff at Bethany St. Joe for their kind and compassionate care.