Betty Billing
January 04, 2020
Betty F. Billing
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Betty F. Billing, 83, of La Crescent died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 6, 2020
