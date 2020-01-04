Betty Billing
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Betty Billing

January 04, 2020

Betty Billing Betty F. Billing
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Betty F. Billing, 83, of La Crescent died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 6, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Betty Billing, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Betty
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 06, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.