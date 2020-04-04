Bette Mae Jacobson

Bette Mae Jacobson, 92, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.

Bette was born March 30, 1928, to Archie and Mable (Larson) Simpson in the town of Kickapoo, Vernon County. She was a graduate of Readstown High School. On Oct. 21, 1950, she married Paul Jacobson. During their married life, they resided in Viroqua. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Viroqua.

Bette is survived by three children, LaMont (Anne) Jacobson of Wausau, Wis., Greg (Jean) Jacobson of Waunakee, Wis., and Paulette (Frank) Valentin of Chicago. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Paul (Emily) Jacobson, Leslie Jacobson, Catherine Jacobson, Kyle Jacobson, Scott Jacobson, Lily Yanow and Amy (Josh) Fairbanks; four great-grandchildren, Kendall, Eli, Annalise and Madeline; one brother-in-law, Arnold (Esther) Jacobson; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Jacobson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2009; her sister, Shirley (Paul) Davig; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff of Waunakee Manor for the compassionate care provided Bette during the past 18 months.

A celebration of life will be scheduled and held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit to share a memory. Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family.