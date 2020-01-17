Betsy Lee Young

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. -- Betsy Lee Young nee Sprehn, 73, of Junction City died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. Betsy was born Jan. 7, 1947, in La Crosse, the daughter of Robert and Dallys (Storandt) Sprehn. She grew up in nearby Bangor and graduated from Bangor High School in the class of 1965.

Betsy married Richard "Dick" Young in Bangor, June 17, 1967, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor. Betsy was a proud Army wife and lived all over the world during their 31 years of service, including Fort Riley, Kan., Idar Oberstein, Germany, Fort Sill, Okla.; and Stuttgart, Germany. Betsy was a career federal civil servant and worked on many of the military installations where Dick was stationed. She retired as the Mobilization and Deployment Officer on Fort Riley in 2007.

Betsy was baptized into the Christian faith and confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor and was later a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Junction City.

Dedicated throughout her life to community service and in particular, the well-being of military personnel and their families, Betsy was an active member or volunteer with a number of civic organizations including, Pilot Club, Lady Troopers and Army Community Services. As a mark of her dedication to her nation and community, Betsy received multiple awards throughout her life, including the Distinguished Trooper Award, the U.S. Field Artillery Association's Molly Pitcher Award, the Margaret Corbin Award for exceptional volunteerism, and the Department of the Army Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

A wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Betsy will be most remembered for her love of family. She is survived by her husband, Dick, of Junction City; three daughters, Roberta Lee of Columbia, Mo., Jennifer Young of Bangor, and Joanna Young and her husband, CDR Tom Smith, U.S. Navy of Brussels, Belgium; two grandsons, Joseph Lee and Robert Lee of Columbia; and, two sisters, Sara Tenner and her husband, Ron of West Salem and Bethel Horstman and her husband, William of Bangor.

Visitation with the family will occur from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Bangor Chapel, 102 Hattan St., Bangor, Wis., 54614. Burial will be in Bangor. Online condolences may be sent at .

Memorial contributions may be given in Betsy's name to The Mayo Clinic, where both she and her father received exceptional treatment during their lifetimes, at . Additionally, memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School in Bangor, where Betsy attended as a child.