Bernita A. Bisek
January 26, 1932 - September 08, 2019
WHITEHALL -- Bernita A. Bisek, 87, of Whitehall died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in her home.
Bernita was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Nelson, Wis., to Harry and Louise (Engel) Krause. She married Alphonse E. Bisek, Jan. 3, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona, Minn.
She was employed by Merchants National Bank, the Whitehall School District and the Trempealeau County Abstract and Title Service, prior to her retirement.
Bernita was an active member of Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall, since 1959.
She loved visiting with family and friends, driving through the countryside, camping and sewing.
Bernita is survived by a daughter, Callista L. (Newt) Gingrich of McLean, Va; a brother, Linton (Catherine) Krause of Winona; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a rosary. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Father Woodrow Pace will officiate. Family and friends may also call one hour prior to the Mass, Monday.
Memorials may be designated to Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Events
Visitation
Sunday September 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI
Prayer Service/Rosary
Sunday September 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St, Whitehall, WI
Visitation
Monday September 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint John's Catholic Church
35900 Lee Street, Whitehall, WI
