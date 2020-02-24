Bernie Clements

BANGOR -- Bernie Clements, 93, of Bangor passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Theresa and daughters, Debra and Cecilia present. He was born in Mormon Coulee, in La Crosse County, March 8, 1926, to Rudy and Verna (Hohlfeld) Clements and is the oldest of nine children.

Bernie married Theresa Cavadini Nov. 9, 1949. They purchased and operated together, the family farm in Dutch Creek, from 1950-1985, when he semi-retired. Bernie and Theresa loved attending the sporting events of their children, which included high school football, boys and girls track and girls basketball. He was proud of the military service of his children, with five having served in the military. He was always interested in local politics and a concern for land conservation, where he served on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, as District 23 representative, from 1986-1990 and again from 1994-2001.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 303 16th Ave. S., Bangor. Monsignor Robert Hundt will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Peter's Cemetery, Middle Ridge. The holy rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, with visitation until 7 p.m. to follow, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass, Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church.

