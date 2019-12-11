Bernice Elizabeth Roellich

ONALASKA -- Bernice Elizabeth Roellich, 95, of Onalaska left this broken earth for the glory of heaven Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.

She was born June 21, 1924, at home in Barre Mills, to Henry and Sophie (Horstman) Hemker. Her spiritual life was centered at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, where she was baptized July 20, 1924, confirmed May 29, 1938, and was united in marriage to George "Bud" H. Roellich April 25, 1946, not long after his return from Okinawa.

Bernice was a 1942 graduate of West Salem High School and the La Crosse Normal School (now UW-L) in 1944. She taught in rural elementary schools, including Smith Valley and Barre Mills, for five years, until turning her focus to raising their family.

Bernice and Bud were active supporters in the formative years of Luther High School in Onalaska. Bernice attended Luther High Auxiliary meetings for many years. Bernice was a long-time member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska, where she regularly attended worship, Bible classes and taught Sunday school for many years.

Bernice enjoyed walking for fitness, gardening and fishing with Bud. Her true joy was her family. She would drop everything to spend precious time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Tom) Siegel of Hartland, Wis., Curt (Gloria) Roellich of Hokah, Minn., and John (Glenda) Roellich of Winona, Minn.; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; and her seven siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Burial will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday and again from noon until the time of service Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Luther High School Student Tuition Endowment Fund (LHS STEF) or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .