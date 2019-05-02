Bernice Elaine Rieple

HOLMEN -- Bernice Elaine Rieple, 84, of Holmen died peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Bernice E. Rieple was born Dec. 29, 1934, in East Providence, R.I., to Edward and Myrtle (Reid) Tierney. Bernice graduated from East Providence High School. She continued her education and graduated from Bryant College, in Providence, in 1953. Bernice married Ray Moe Rieple, Nov. 17, 1956, in East Providence. Bernice has since resided in Holmen.

Bernice was actively involved in the Holmen community. She was a long time member of Holmen Lutheran Church. She is a past president of Holmen Lutheran Church ELCA and also a past president of Holmen American Auxiliary. Bernice also volunteered at Sand Lake Elementary and Holmen Nutritional Center. Bernice worked for 12 years for the Holmen School District, as head cook at Oak Grove Elementary School and loved her coworkers and job.

Bernice was a devoted wife, good friend and a loving and caring Mom.

Bernice Rieple is survived by her daughter, Kathie (John) Whittaker of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and their son, Lucas and his daughters, Alaina and Allison; two sons, John (Patsy) Rieple, of Galesville, and their children, Jacob and Jessica; Tom (Julianna) Rieple of Galesville, and their children, Amber and her sons, Nathaniel and Finn, Lisa and her son, Jayden and Joshua; foster son, Daniel (Ann) Peterson and their son, Peder; sister, Margaret (Rusty) Fried of Phoenix; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Kramer, of La Crosse. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; two brothers, Norman (Claire) Tierney and Charles (Marion) Leonhard; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Rieple and Herbert Kramer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Holmen Lutheran Church, followed by a burial service in the Long Coulee Cemetery and a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Bernice's name to Lutheran World Relief. The family would also like to thank the staff of Eagle Crest North, Hillview Healthcare and Gundersen Hospice, for their compassion and guidance over the past year.