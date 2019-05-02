Follow story
Bernice Elaine Rieple
December 29, 1934 - May 02, 2019
Bernice Elaine Rieple
HOLMEN -- Bernice Elaine Rieple, 84, of Holmen died peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Bernice E. Rieple was born Dec. 29, 1934 in East Providence, R.I., to Edward and Myrtle (Reid) Tierney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Holmen Lutheran Church, Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. Burial will follow in the Long Coulee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Monday at the church. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. The Holmen American Legion Unit 284 Auxiliary will hold a prayer service at 10:45 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Bernice's name to Lutheran World Relief. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Events
