Bernard Poellinger
Bernard Poellinger

May 13, 2019

Bernard Poellinger Bernard L. Poellinger
Bernard L. Poellinger, 82, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and their children, Leanne (David) Erdmann, Denis (Silvia) Poellinger, Sue (Dave) McCann, Sara (Dave) Heether; and eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bernard's wishes were to be donated to Mayo Clinic for education and research. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be donated to the family. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.lacrossecremation.com. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family.
Published on May 13, 2019
