Bernard W. Langrehr
Bernard W. Langrehr

March 08, 2019

Bernard W. Langrehr, 81, of La Crosse passed away from pancreatic cancer Friday, March 8, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Elroy, Wis. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 9, 2019
